Richmond– (WRIC)– Virginia’s state-owned liquor stores are holding another lottery for the chance to buy a hard-to-find brand of bourbon.

The Virginia Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) is holding the lottery for Pappy Van Winkle bourbon.

Those of drinking age can visit any ABC store with a valid ID to receive a lottery ticket for the popular bourbon.

A lucky winner will be announced on Wednesday and then again on December 11th.

You can click here to find out if you are a winner.