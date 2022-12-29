RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A burn cream sold with the purpose of healing has been recalled nationwide due to the possibility it could do the exact opposite.

One lot of Easy Care First Aid® AfterBurn ® Cream in 0.9-gram single-use packets has been recalled after FDA analysis found the product was contaminated with Bacillus licheniformis, and Bacillus sonorensis. In immunocompromised people, contamination “could potentially result in severe or life-threatening adverse events such as bacteremia, sepsis, and peritonitis,” the FDA recall stated.

Use of the contaminated product by those who are non-immunocompromised could result in infectious complications like skin infections, but cases are expected to be less severe, and more readily responsive to treatment, the FDA stated.

The product was distributed nationwide from March, 4 through Dec . 12 of this year.

The impacted products have the lot number W06I28 and are packaged in boxes of 10, or included in certain First Aid® kits, listed and shown in the photos below.

Box of 10 packets

EasyCare First Aid® AfterBurn® Cream, 0.9g single-use packet — Lot # W06I28, Product # 9999-1515

Included in first aid kits

Adventure® Marine 150 — Lot # W06I20, Product # 1015-0150

Adventure® First Aid 1.0 — Lot # W06C05, W06F10 and W06H15, Product # 0120-0213

Adventure® First Aid 1.5 — Lot # W06H15, Product # 0120-0212

Easy Care First Aid® 25 Person 2009 ANSI — Lot # W05L28, Product # 9999-2129

Easy Care First Aid® 10 Person 2009 ANSI — Lot # W05L28, W06F10 and W06H15, Product # 9999-2128

Easy Care First Aid® Class A ANSI 25 Person — Lot # W06C05 and W06H15, Product # 9999-2150

Easy Care First Aid® 25 Person 2009 ANSI — Lot # W06H15, Product # 9999-2132

CVS® First Aid Home — Lot # W06H15, Product # 2980-0700

Easy Care First Aid® 25 Person 2009 ANSI — Lot # W06H15, Product # 9999-2132

Easy Care First Aid® 10 Person 2009 ANSI — Lot # W06H15, Product # 9999-2131

Customers are advised to stop using the impacted burn cream and throw it away immediately.

Consumers with questions regarding this recall are told to contact the U.S. distributor, Adventure Ready Brands, by email at regulatory@adventurereadybrands.com or by telephone at 603-837-0285.

Photos of impacted products