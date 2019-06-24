Caller pretending to be Chesterfield County Police officer demands bitcoin, gift cards

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Chesterfield County resident was the victim of a scam last week.

Chesterfield Police said an unknown suspect called a county resident and pretended to be a police officer. Police sais the phone number on the victim’s caller ID was a Chesterfield County Police Department number.

The suspect told the victim his name was Marshall Robinson and that his Social Security number had been compromised.

“The suspect told the victim to send a copy of his ID, nearly $2,000 in bitcoin and $1,000 in Google Play gift cards to clear up the matter,” Chesterfield Police said.

The victim sent the money to the suspect.

CCPD remind residents that government agencies will never take bill or fine payments with gift cards or digital currency.

If you think that you have been the victim of a scam, please call Chesterfield County Police at 804-748-1251.