RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — On Thursday, luxury bike-maker Cervelo announced a nationwide voluntary recall of 1,800 road bikes, due to a flaw that cause at least one injury.

According to the company, use of the affected part – a replacement stem and handlebar system – can cause “the handlebars on the bicycles [to] slip in the stem and cause the rider to lose control.”



Photos of the two bikes included in the recall courtesy of the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

Cervelo has so far received 13 reports of issues with the part and one report of an injury resulting from a fall.

The recall applies to the 2022 Cervélo R5 and Caledonia-5 bicycles and Cervélo ST31 LT replacement stems. The bikes are identifiable by a name marked on the frame.

Customers are entitled to a free repair upon contacting a licensed Cervelo dealer, and you can check whether your own bike is included in the recall here.