Check your onions again: FDA announces more recalls

(WEHT) – Earlier this week, the CDC announced that fresh whole onions were the cause of a salmonella outbreak that traced to 37 states across the U.S. and were distributed by ProSource Inc.

The company imported the onions from Chihuahua, Mexico, and distributed them to restaurants and grocery stores throughout the United States. ProSource said the possibly tainted onions were last imported Aug. 27, but because of the vegetable’s long shelf life they may still be on shelves.

Now, two more recalls have been announced involving onions. The FDA is urging people to throw out any onions from HelloFresh and EveryPlate received July 7 through Sep. 8. The companies say they have been informed by one of their suppliers that they’re voluntarily recalling onions due to potential salmonella.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is still investigating the nationwide salmonella outbreak that has been linked to onions from Mexico. More than 600 people have reportedly gotten sick; no one has died.

If you are experiencing any symptoms, health officials encourage you to contact your healthcare provider immediately. Click here for more information from the FDA about this supplier recall and the potentially related symptoms.