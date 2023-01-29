RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Some children’s lounge pants have been recalled over concerns they put kids at a higher risk for burns.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, 1,960 pairs of “Properly Tied” brand cotton lounge pants are affected in the recall. The sleepwear fails to meet the federal flammability standards for children’s sleepwear, which poses a risk of burn injuries.

The lounge pants were advertised as “LD Aspen Loungepant.” They were sold in children’s clothing stores nationwide from July 2020 until August 2022.

The manufacturer is contacting all known buyers. If you have a pair of these pants, keep them away from your child and contact the manufacturer for a refund.

For more information, view the full recall report here.