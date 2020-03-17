1  of  33
Closings & Delays
Amelia County Public Schools Boys and Girls Club of Metro Richmond Buckingham County Public Schools Chesterfield County Courts Chesterfield County Public Schools Children's Museum of Richmond Colonial Heights City Government Colonial Heights Courts Dinwiddie County Circuit Court Dinwiddie County Gov't Offices Essex County Public Schools Faison Center Gill Grove Baptist School Gill Grove Day Care Goochland County Gov't Offices Goochland County Public Schools Hanover County Gov't and Courts Henrico Government Offices Hopewell City Government Huguenot Road Baptist Church LeafSpring School - Charter Colony LeafSpring School - Wyndham LeafSpring School at the Boulders Lunenburg County Public Schools New Kent County Gov't Offices Prince George County Gov't Offices Red Lane Baptist Richmond Behavioral Health Authority Science Museum of Virginia St. Luke Lutheran Church Sussex County Public Schools The Metropolitan Baptist Church Union Hope Baptist Church

Despite what you read on Facebook, baby formula companies may not send free product because of COVID-19

Consumer Alerts
Posted: / Updated:

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A viral post on social media is misleading to mothers in need. With grocery stores struggling to keep items on the shelves, many people are concerned they will not be able to find the formula their baby needs.

A “tip” circulating on social media claims, if you call the number on the formula container, the company will send you a case. However, people are learning this is not true.

COMPLETE COVERAGE: Coronavirus pandemic

59News called the number for Similac to find out for ourselves, and got this automated message:

“We are aware of a post being circulated that offers free formula. Currently Similac is not offering free product through our consumer relations line. Instead, we are doing everything we can to ensure adequate supply at all retail for all of our customers who need it.”

United Way of Southern West Virginia confirmed if your local store is out of formula, you can call the 211 hotline to find a baby pantry near you.

LATEST HEADLINES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events