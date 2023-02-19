WASHINGTON, D.C. (WRIC) — Several soft vinyl figurines depicting Disney characters have been recalled due to a choking hazard.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the arms and legs on “My First” Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Buzz Lightyear and Stitch Figurines can detach, posing a choking hazard to children.

Photo: CSPC

Photo: CSPC

Photo: CSPC

Photo: CSPC

Photo: CSPC

Over 16,000 of the figurines were sold by several online toy retailers, including Amazon, between May and December of 2022. Anyone who has purchased these toys should email the manufacturer or call them at 1-888-968-9268 for a refund.

More information about this recall can be found here.