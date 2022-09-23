RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Thousands of promotional mugs with cork bottoms are being recalled for the risk of breaking when hot liquids are poured into them.

The mugs were made with a cork bottom, and were typically sold as promotional products for companies to add their own logos onto. The recall states that the coffee cups can crack or break when hot liquids are poured into them, potentially causing burns. Around 25,000 of the mugs are affected by the recall.

The mugs come in two colors, black and white, and were distributed by Accompany USA. Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled ceramic mugs and contact Accompany USA to receive a full refund.