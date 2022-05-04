RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Food safety authorities are recalling Dole brand “ready-to-eat” salads that they say contain allergens that were not properly labelled.

In a recall alert issued on May 3, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) said the salads, which were sold pre-made in plastic containers, contain anchovies, egg and wheat. All three are known allergens and were not properly noted on the product’s label.

The ingredient labels did not include the required disclosure of potentially dangerous allergens. (Photo courtesy of the USDA)

The salads, branded as “Dole FRESH Takes CLASSIC CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD,” were sold at stores in Virginia, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania. The affected salads will have a use by date of 05/05/2022 and lot code S109000 1, which can be found on the top of the front label.

The FSIS said that while there haven’t yet been any reported allergic reactions from the product, they’re concerned that customers with allergies could still unknowingly have the salads in their refrigerators, and urged them to double check the product label.