Egg salad sandwiches recalled for possible listeria contamination

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Great American Deli is recalling some of it’s egg salad sandwiches for listeria concerns.

According to the FDA Great American Deli released the recall out of an abundance of caution.

So far no one has reported being sick from the possible listeria contamination, but exposure could lead to serious health issues in young children, the elderly, and pregnant women.

The affected lot numbers are: 19094, 19107, 19129, 19155, 19158, 19218, 19237, 19259, 19274, 19297, 19304, 19310, 19322, 19336.

If you have an affected product, you can take it back to the store for a full refund.