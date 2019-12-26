Egg white salad with chives and old fashioned potato salad sold at Trader Joe’s is recalled

There is a recall for egg white salad with chives and old fashioned potato salad sold at Trader Joe’s.

Eggs used in the products may have been contaminated with Listeria.

As of right now, there have been no illnesses reported.

Trader Joe’s has already pulled the products off of store shelves.

Affected product could have been delivered in the following states through convenience stores, micro markets and vending machines: Wisconsin, Iowa, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Arkansas, Louisiana, Texas, Mississippi, Alabama, Florida, Tennessee, South Carolina, North Carolina, Kentucky, Virginia, West Virginia, Ohio, Indiana, Michigan and Pennsylvania.

If you have any of these products, throw it out or return it for your money back.

