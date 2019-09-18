1  of  3
Experts weigh in on plant-based milk versus cow’s milk for kids

(CNN NEWSOURCE) — New health guidelines say most children under five should avoid plant-based milk.

That’s because milk made from rice, coconut, oats, or other blends may not have the key nutrients kids need in their early developmental stages. Kids should also avoid diet drinks, flavored milks, sugary drinks, and limit how much juice they drink.

The recommendations come from the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, The American Academy of Pediatric Dentistry, The American Economy of Pediatrics, and The American Heart Association.

