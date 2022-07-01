These 60mg morphine tablets are being recalled after being mislabeled as 30mg tablets (Photo: FDA)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WRIC) — Virginians who take morphine to manage pain are asked to check their bottles after a voluntary recall.

Bryant Ranch Prepack, Inc. is voluntarily recalling one lot of 30mg extended-release Morphine Sulfate and one lot of 60mg extended-release Morphine Sulfate. The lot number of the 30mg bottle is 179642 and the lot number of the 60mg bottle is 179643.

The recall is taking place because the 30mg bottle is labeled as 60mg and the 60mg bottle is labeled as 30mg. According to the United States Food and Drug Administration, patients who are prescribed the 30mg dose and take the 60mg dose are at risk of overdose and death, patients who are prescribed the 60mg dose and take the 30mg dose may experience withdrawal symptoms.

The 30mg tablets are round, purple and have “RD 71” on them. The 60mg tablets are round, orange and have “RD 72” on them. Bryant Ranch have been notifying distributors and patients by email and have not reported any adverse effects related to the recall.

Anyone who has been prescribed these tablets are asked to stop taking them and contact Bryant Ranch at cs@brppharma.com or 877-885-0882.