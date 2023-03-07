WASHINGTON, D.C. (WRIC) — An Arizona-based pharmaceutical company is issuing a voluntary recall of eyedrops sold worldwide due to non-sterility that can cause infections possibly resulting in blindness.

According to the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Pharmedica USA LLC is recalling two lots of Purely Soothing, 15% MSM drops, which were sold worldwide through online retailers.

The eye drops, which are used as an anti-inflammatory to treat ocular irritation and swelling, are being recalled because they can cause an eye infection that could potentially result in blindness.

The eye drops are packaged in white, 1 oz and ½ oz cylindrical HDPE bottles with eye dropper caps and white lids. The 1 oz bottles are labeled with the LOT number 2203PS01 and UPC number 7 31034 91379 9. The ½ oz bottles are labeled with the LOT number 1808051 and the UPC number 31034 91382 9, according to the FDA.

Anyone with eye drops with the above labels should not use them and return them to where they were purchased from. Wholesalers and retailers are asked to stop selling the product immediately.

More information about this recall can be found here.