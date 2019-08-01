1  of  4
FDA, CDC issuing new warning on pig ear pet treats

Officials have been investigating an outbreak of human salmonella infections connected to contact with pig ear pet treats

by: CNN

(CNN) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration are telling dog owners not to give their dogs pig ears.

Both agencies issued new guidance Wednesday, saying consumers should avoid the treats. They’re also advising retailers to stop selling them.

Public health officials have been investigating a multi-state outbreak of human salmonella infections connected to contact with pig ear pet treats.

They’re not just worried about dogs. People could get sick, too, from just touching the treats.

Over the past month, 127 people in 33 states have gotten salmonella and dozens of them had to be hospitalized.

So far, there have been two voluntary recalls after products tested positive for the bacteria.

