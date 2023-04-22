(WRIC) — Over 80,000 fishing rod toys sold across the United States and Canada are being recalled because they contain an amount of lead that exceeds federal limits.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the rods were sold as part of the Kid Casters No Tangle Combo, which includes a rod and reel combo, plastic casting plug, bobber and snap swivel. They are being recalled because the rods contain levels of lead exceeding the federal lead content ban.

The toys, which come in several colors, were manufactured by Lil Anglers and sold at Academy Sports and Outdoors, Bass Pro Shops, Dick’s Sporting Goods and other sporting goods stores, as well as on Amazon.com and Lil Anglers’ website between January of 2021 and March of 2023 for $25 to $35. The model numbers and date codes for the recalled toys are as follows:

Anyone who has purchased any of these products should stop using them and contact Lil Anglers for a full refund or replacement.