Ford recalls 231K trucks over tailgate issues

by: CNN Newsource

(CNN) – Ford Motor Company has issued a safety recall in North America because tailgates keep opening unintentionally.

In a statement released Friday, the company said it is recalling select Ford F-250, F-350 and F-450 Super Duty trucks, but only those made in 2017, 2018 and 2019.

Ford says the problem is the electric tailgate latch-release switch in the handle.

Water can enter the electrical wiring system there and cause a short circuit that opens the tailgate.

Trucks with mechanical tailgate releases are unaffected.

