RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Ford said it is planning an all-electric version of its popular F-150 truck.

CNN reports that the company released a video of the truck, pulling 10 train cars with 42 trucks in those cars. The truck reportedly towed the train cars for about 1,000 feet.

Ford hasn’t said when the truck will go on sale, or how much it can tow on a long-haul.

The company’s F-Series trucks have been America’s top-selling vehicles for 40 straight years.