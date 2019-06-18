1  of  5
Frito-Lay recalls barbecue chips due to possible milk allergen

by: CNN Newsource

CNN — A recall has been issued for Lay’s lightly salted barbecue-flavored potato chips

Frito-Lay said the recall was prompted because the product may contain an undeclared milk allergen. According to the company, a flavoring for another kind of chip, which contains milk, was mistakenly inserted into some bags of the lightly salted barbecue variety.

The chips were sold in 7.75-ounce bags in 24 states. They have a guaranteed fresh date of August 27, 2019.

Customers can contact Frito-Lay consumer relations or return the product to the store for a refund.

