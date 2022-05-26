MELVILLE, N.Y. (WRIC) — New York-based food manufacturer Fudgeamentals is issuing a voluntary recall of fudge products made with JIF peanut butter, which is being pulled from store shelves nationwide due to potential salmonella contamination.

The products being recalled are in 8 oz. plastic containers and 16 oz. plastic trays. The UPC and lot number of each recalled product can be found below:

The UPC can be found on the back or bottom of the packaging just below the barcode, and the lot numbers can be found on the white sticker on the side of the packaging:

The UPC on a recalled peanut butter fudge product

The lot number on a recalled peanut butter fudge product

The lot number on a peanut butter fudge product

As of now, there have been no illness or adverse reaction from these products. Anyone who has purchased a recalled product should return it to where it was purchased for a full refund.