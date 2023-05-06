(WRIC) — Glass doors and doorglass inserts sold nationwide at Lowe’s and Home Depot, as well as several websites, have been voluntarily recalled due to risk of shattering.

According to the manufacturer, ODL, some “Severe Weather” Doorglass Insert and complete glass door products made between May 1, 2022 and Dec. 6, 2022 are being recalled. Doors and inserts made before and after this time period are not affected by this recall.

The recall is taking place because the adhesive connecting the glass to the door can fail in severe weather conditions, causing the glass to fall and break. No injuries have been reported as a result of this defect so far.

The doors and inserts were sold under the brand names ODL, Western Reflections, Jeld-Wen and Kenyon’s Glass at Lowe’s and Home Depot, as well as several online retailers including lowes.com, homedepot.com and zabitat.com.

An example of one of the glass doors which are subject to this recall, the date codes can be found in the areas which are circled (Photo: ODL)

The “R” pictured signifies that the product has already been fixed and is not subject to this recall. (Photo: ODL)

The date code of the recalled glass doors. (Photo: ODL)

Anyone who believes they may have purchased one of the recalled doors or glass inserts is asked to contact ODL here.