At least 13 salmonella infections nationwide have been linked to a batch of Gold Medal Flour. (Courtesy of the CDC)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A popular brand of flour has been linked to an outbreak of salmonella across several states, including at least one infection in Virginia.

According to the Center for Disease control and Prevention (CDC) the 13 infections, including 1 in Virginia, were all likely caused by a batch of gold Medal flour from a Missouri facility.

The CDC cautions that the true number of infections is likely much higher than the number that have so far been linked to the flour.

Possibly contaminated products include 5 and 10 pound bags of unbleached all-purpose flour and 2 and 5 pound bags of bleached all-purpose flour.

To check if products in your pantry are affected, look for a best-used by date of March 27 or 28, or check the UPC codes on the packaging below:

Customers are warned not to use the flour under any circumstances, and to return or throw out any flour they’ve purchased. If you transferred the flour into another container, the CDC urges you to clean the container thoroughly before using it for anything else.

Salmonella can be more severe for young children, the elderly and those with compromised immune systems.

If you experience any of the following symptoms, contact your healthcare provider immediately:

– Diarrhea and a fever higher than 102°F

– Diarrhea for more than 3 days that is not improving

– Bloody diarrhea

– So much vomiting that you cannot keep liquids down

– Signs of dehydration, such as:

Not peeing much

Dry mouth and throat

Feeling dizzy when standing up

The first cases linekd to the products were reported last December, but General Mills has now issued a voluntary recall of all of the products. Consumers who have had to discard products covered by this recall may contact General Mills Consumer Relations at 1-800-230-8103.