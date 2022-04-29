GLOUCESTER, Ma. (WRIC) — Gorton’s Seafood is voluntarily recalling their frozen seafood item — Gorton’s Fish Sandwich, 100% whole fillets, 18.3 oz., due to the isolated and unusual potential presence of large and sharp bone fragments.

There have been no reported injuries from the product, but the company is taking preventative action to ensure the safety and well-being of customers, according to Gorton’s Seafood.

Consumption of the product may pose a choking hazard or other physical injury.

The company is recalling 504 packages made on a specific date and time range — sold to select retailers:

NAME: Gorton’s Fish Sandwich-100% Whole Fillets, 18.3 OZ

UPC: 0 44400 15440 6

DATE CODE: 2060F2

TIME RANGE: 15:30-17:30

Supermarkets & Grocery Stores that received recalled product in the following locations:

Hannaford Supermarkets: NY,VT

NY,VT Giant Food Stores & Giant Martin’s: PA, VA, MD

PA, VA, MD Berkley Supermarket, Farm Fresh, Food Depot, Green Valley Marketplace, Harvest Fare, Shoppers Value Foods, St Paul Grocery Market, Tiger Market, Tri-Star Supermarket, Wegmans: MD, VA

MD, VA US Military Commissaries: NC,VA, Puerto Rico

All retail stores that received the recalled product have been instructed to immediately remove this item from their shelves.

Consumers who have purchased the recalled product should contact Gorton’s at 1-888-573-5982 (Monday – Friday, 8:30 AM – 6:00 PM EST).