Got a threatening call from Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office? It’s a scam, deputies say

SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office has a warning for residents getting distressing and threatening calls from deputies: just hang up.

It’s a scam.

The sheriff’s office says they are aware of citizens receiving a call from a 540 number stating they are a deputy and threatening arrest if fines are not paid.

Deputies remind residents to never send money to anyone claiming to be collecting funds on the behalf of the Spotsylvania’s Sheriff’s Office.

