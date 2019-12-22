1  of  2
Hallmark recalls 4K candles ahead of the holidays

by: CNN Newsource

USA (CNN NEWSOURCE) – Hallmark is recalling more than 4,000 candles just ahead of the holidays.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, when Hallmark’s Frosted Balsam jar candles are lit, the glass jar can break, causing possible fire and laceration hazards.

The commission’s report says Hallmark received six reports of the glass jar breaking. No injuries have been reported.

The report adds that jar was exclusively sold at Norman’s Hallmark stores in New Jersey and Pennsylvania, but people are encouraged to be cautious if they receive this as a gift.

The company says it’ll honor all returns by giving customers at $10 Hallmark Gold Crown Gift Card.

