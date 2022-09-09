RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — This month, parents will be able to trade in old, expired or damaged car seats to Target in a bi-annual program put on by the company.

The old car seats will be recycled into new products through a Target partnership with Waste Management. The partnership has the goal of achieving a more sustainable future.

Best Reviews

Those who bring a car seat in for trade-in will be able to redeem it for a coupon on the Target app or Target.com/circle for 20% off one car seat, one stroller or select baby gear.

The trade-in event will take place at all Target participating stores from Sept. 11 to Sept. 24.