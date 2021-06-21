Henrico County warns residents of water bill phone scam

Days after Richmond Police announced its department was investigating a telephone scam that involves the culprit trying to get money under the disguise of an officer, Henrico Police have issued the same warning. (File Photo)

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico County is warning of a reported phone scam targeting local residents.

According to a Monday release, several residents reached out to the county after receiving phone calls from someone claiming to represent its Department of Public Utilities (DPU). They were reportedly told that their water was going to be turned off because of past-due bills.

“No one from the county will ever call and threaten to shut off your water,” the release said. “DPU employees do call residents about other water-related issues, but disconnection notices are sent by mail, not by phone.”

Anyone who has received such a call asking that a water bill be paid over the phone is urged to hang up. Those with questions or concerns about a suspicious call are directed to call the Henrico County Department of Public Utilities at 804-501-4275.