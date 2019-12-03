Here’s how to prevent porch pirates from stealing your Cyber Monday finds

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The biggest holiday shopping weekend of the year is over. Now many of us are waiting for our finds to arrive in the mail.

But if you’re expecting deliveries, it’s an opportunity for porch pirates to steal when no one is looking.

In 2017, nearly 26 million Americans had packages stolen from their porch. These robberies are happening right here in Central Virginia.

Just last month, a porch pirate was caught on camera in Henrico. In October a woman, who was pushing a stroller with a child inside, walked past a Jackson Ward residence and then returned to swipe the package off the porch.

Here are some ways you can avoid falling victim to these crimes:

Use an Amazon locker when picking up orders or get packages delivered to your office

Request a signature upon package arrival

Have your package delivered to your job

Invest in a Ring camera

If your package is stolen, you can file a police report, contact the sender or report it to your delivery service.