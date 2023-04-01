(WRIC) — Hoverboards sold at Target and online nationwide have been recalled due to a fire hazard after two children were reportedly killed by a fire in April of 2022.

According to the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission, Brooklyn-based Jetson Electric Bikes, LLC is announcing a recall of around 53,000 of their 42-volt Jetson Rogue hoverboards because their lithium-ion battery packs can overheat and catch fire.

On April 1, 2022, a 10-year-old girl and her 15-year-old sister died from a fire in Hellertown, Pennsylvania, the Hellertown Borough Fire Marshal determined that the origin of the fire was their Jetson Rogue hoverboard.

There have been several other reports of the hoverboards burning, sparking or melting.

The recalled units were manufactured from 2018 to 2019 and were sold at Targets nationwide, as well as on Target’s website and Jetson’s website between August of 2018 and November of 2021.

The recalled units have a UL certification label, as well as a serial number on the bottom. The charging port on the recalled units has three pins and is located to the left of the power button. Units with a charging port with just one pin, located to the right of the power button, are not included in this recall.

Anyone who owns one of the recalled units is asked to immediately stop using them and contact Jetson for a full refund. More information about the recalled units and how to properly dispose of them can be found here.