Hummus based products recalled for listeria risk

HOUSTON (WRIC)– Pita Pal Foods LP has recalled nearly 100 of their hummus products after listeria bacteria was found during a Food and Drug Administration inspection.

The voluntary recall is for products made between May 30, 2019, and June 25, 2019.

Brands to check for include 7-select, Schnucks, Roundy’s, Reasor’s, Pita Pal, Lidl, Lantana, Hummus Hummus, Harris Teeter, Fresh Thyme and Bucee’s

So far there have be no reports of illness.

ABC News contributed to this report