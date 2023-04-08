(WRIC) — Swedish furniture retailer IKEA is recalling around 27,200 fishing toys sold across the United States and Canada because they can pose a potential choking hazard to young children.

According to the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission, IKEA is recalling 27,200 BLAVINGAD fishing toys because a small metal rivet within the wooden pieces can come loose and detach, posing a potential choking hazard.

The toys were sold at IKEA stores and on IKEA’s website between October of 2022 and March of 2023 for about $15. IKEA has reportedly received four reports of rivets coming loose, none of which required medical attention.

According to IKEA’s website, the toys can be returned to any IKEA store for a full refund. No receipt or proof of purchase is required.