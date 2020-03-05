IKEA recalling dressers due to tip over concerns

IKEA Recalls KULLEN 3-Drawer Chests Due to Tip-Over and Entrapment Hazards

(NEXSTAR) — IKEA is recalling more than 800-thousand dressers that can tip over and seriously injure small children.

IKEA says those who have the dresser should immediately stop using the dresser.

IKEA will accept in-store returns or arrange for free pick up of the chests for a full refund.

