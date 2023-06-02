RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Selected children’s scooters from Jetson Electric Bikes have been recalled due to a fall hazard.

According to the recall report, the rear wheel of the scooters can loosen or fall off the scooter, causing the rider to fall. At the time of the recall report, the company had received 12 reports of the wheels loosening or falling off — one report included an injury with scratches and bruises to a child’s face.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission issued the recall on Thursday, June 1, for around 15,300 Jetson Nova and 3-Wheel Kick Scooters. The scooters were sold in five colors — green, teal, blue, purple and red — but only scooters with the following serial numbers are included in the recall:

(Courtesy of the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission)

Customers in possession of these scooters are encouraged to stop using them and contact Jetson for a free repair kit. Follow the simple instructions to repair the scooter.