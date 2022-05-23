RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A wide range of Jif peanut butters are being recalled after people in 12 states, including Virginia, became sick with Salmonella.

According to the FDA, the J.M. Smucker company, which makes Jif, voluntarily recalled the products after 12 people were confirmed infected and two were hospitalized. However, the CDC warned that many more people could be suffering from mild cases that have not come to the attention of the health authorities.

Map showing confirmed Salmonella cases associated with the outbreak. (Map courtesy of the CDC)

Symptoms of Salmonella include fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. While Salmonella infections can be mild, in the young, elderly and those with compromised immune systems, it can cause serous and sometimes fatal illness.

Anyone with Jif products in their pantry should check them against the FDA list of recalled batches. You can locate the lot code on the back of the jars as shown below.



The lot code is located beneath the best-by date on the jar’s label. (Photos courtesy of the FDA)

The recalled lots are between 1274425 and 2140425. You can also check the UPC code (the number on the barcode) against those listed on the FDA site.

If you have a product matching those numbers, you should dispose of it immediately. anyone who believes they became ill as a result of consuming the products should call 800-828-9980.