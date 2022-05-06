RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Almost 45,000 children’s robes from Linum Home Textiles were recalled due to a violation of federal safety standards Thursday, May 5.

According to the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), the robes failed to meet flammability standards set by the federal government for children’s sleepwear, and can therefore pose a risk of burn injuries to anyone who wears them.

The cotton terry robes were sold online at Amazon, Bed Bath & Beyond, Kohl’s and a host of other e-commerce websites. They are long-sleeved, hooded and feature two front pockets and a sewn-in, side-seam matching belt. They come in three sizes (small, medium and large) and five colors (white, navy, pink, gray and purple), and have attached “Made in Turkey” and “100% Combed Turkish Cotton” labels.

Robes purchased between July 2017 and April 2022 can be returned for a full refund.

Head over the the CPSC’s website for a more detailed description of the robes and instructions for how to contact the manufacturer to get more information about the recall.