List of holiday scams to watch out for

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The holiday season is filled with good deads and cheer but you may want to keep an eye out for the tradition of holiday scams.

Over the weekend a Henrico man contacted Virginia State Police after he received a series of text messages demanding he pay $1,500 or his family would be attacked.

Although the number had a 757 area code, VSP’s high tech crime division tracked the scammer’s origins to the Dominican Republic.

To avoid such scams, VSP said you should do the following:

Delete

Ignore

Report to the FBI’s IC3 – the Internet Crime Complaint Center

In Chesterfield, the Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of a deputy impersonator calling people asking for prepaid cards in exchange for dropping warrants.

“The Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office will NEVER instruct a person to pay money to make a charge “go away,” CCSO wrote on Facebook.

Prevent this phone scam from happening to you by making sure you are actually speaking with a Sheriff’s Office employee. You can verify the person’s identity and call by contacting the Sheriff’s Office at 804-748-1261.

To check active warrants and capias in Chesterfield County click here and type “active warrants” in the search field.

The Better Business Bureau recently advised the public of a new scam where callers are pretending to be a part of the Federal Trade Commission.

The scam separates itself from others, working in two parts:

First, you receive a letter in the mail appearing to be from the FTC. The letter attempts to alert that your finances have put you under suspicion of terrorism and money laundering.

Second, Incoming phone calls will have someone on the other line claiming to be from the FTC. They say the only way to escape charges is by sending money in the form of prepaid gift cards.

To avoid falling victim to that scam, the BBB said it’s important to remember that the FTC will never threaten you with intimidating letters or phone calls. They will also never demand money.

If you have fallen victim to any of these scams, contact your local police department.

