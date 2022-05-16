RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A brand of heated blankets sold at T-J Maxx and Urban Outfitters have been recalled for overheating and burning users.

The LUXE+WILLOW Heated Blankets were sold between January and March of this year. According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, the blankets can overheat if they are left plugged in and powered on for an extended period of time, posing fire and burn hazards to anyone using them.

So far, the company has received three reports of the blankets overheating. One person was burned on the wrist by the product and another claimed theirs caught on fire.

The blankets are made of polyester, measure 50 inches by 50 inches and are white with a Sherpa lining. Those who have purchased the blanket are encouraged to cut its electrical cord and submit photographic proof of the product’s destruction to LUXE+WILLOW to receive a full refund.

For more information about the recall, visit the Consumer Product Safety Commission for details.