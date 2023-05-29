RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The parent company of Texas Pete Buffalo Wing Sauce has voluntarily recalled more than 50,000 12-ounce bottles of the sauce because some of the bottles may be may have been mislabeled, and could actually contain a different Texas Pete sauce with soy.

Some of the bottles of Texas Pete Buffalo Wing Sauce may contain Texas Pete Extra Mild Wing Sauce, which contains soy, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration recall. The product could cause serious or life-threatening allergic reactions for those with an allergy or severe sensitivity to soy.

More than 50,000 bottles of Texas Pete Buffalo Wing Sauce were recalled on May 25, 2023 due to undeclared soy in the producet caused by bottle mislabeling (Photo: U.S. Food and Drug Administration)

The product can be identified as a 12-ounce bottle of orange sauce with “best used by 120623T 065239” printed on the cap.

The company announcement states the problem was caused by applying the wrong label to some of the bottles. The bottles were shipped to 13 states, including Virginia, Georgia, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, New York, Tennessee, Alabama, Connecticut, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, South Carolina and Texas.

Those with a recalled bottle of the product are told not to consume it and are advised to throw it away or return it where it was bought for a full refund.