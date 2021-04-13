National public health alert issued for Plainville Brands raw ground turkey products

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A public health alert has been issued for more than 200,000 pounds of ground turkey products made by Plainville Brands, LLC.

U.S. Food and Safety regulators are concerned that four of Plainville Brands products may have caused a recent salmonella outbreak in 12 states, including Virginia.

The products have onset dates ranging from December 28, 2020 to March 4, 2021. A recall is not being issued because the products are no longer being sold.

The following products are subject to the public health alert:

1-lb. packages of Nature’s Promise Free from 94% LEAN | 6% FAT Ground Turkey with Use by/freeze/sell-by date of 1/1/21, 1/3/21, 1/4/21, 1/8/21, and 1/10/21 on the front of the package.

1-lb. packages of Wegman 94% LEAN | 6% FAT Ground Turkey with Use by/freeze/sell-by date of 1/3/21, 1/4/21, 1/8/21, and 1/10/21 on the front of the package.

3-lb. packages of Wegman 94% LEAN | 6% FAT Ground Turkey with Use by/freeze/sell-by date of 1/3/21, 1/4/21, 1/8/21, and 1/10/21 on the front of the package.

1-lb. packages of Plainville Farms Ground White Turkey 93% | 7% Fat with Use by/freeze/sell-by date of 1/10/21 on the front of the package.

Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 1-888-MPHotline (1-888-674-6854) or live chat via Ask USDA from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (EST) Monday through Friday.