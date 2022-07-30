WASHINGTON, D.C. (WRIC) — Nearly 120,000 pounds of a nationally-distributed P.F. Chang’s frozen beef product is being recalled due to mislabeling and the presence of an allergen not listed in the ingredients.

According to the United States Food and Drug Administration, Conagra Brands, Inc. is recalling around 119,581 pounds of P.F. Changs Home Menu frozen Beef and Broccoli. The recalled product has an expiration date of May 21, 2023 and comes in a 22 oz. bag with the lot code 5006 2146 2012 and establishment number P115.

The recall is taking place because the product contains egg, a known allergen, which is not included in the ingredient list. There were also two reports of bags containing chicken products instead of beef.

Anyone who has purchased this product is asked to not eat it, and instead throw it away or return to where it was purchased.

Consumers with questions about the recall can call the Conagra Brand Consumer line at 800-280-0301.