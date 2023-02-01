WASHINGTON, D.C. (WRIC) — Conagra Brand, Inc. is recalling nearly 2.6 million pounds of canned meat and poultry products due to a packaging defect that may cause the products to become contaminated, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced.

Popular Vienna sausage products are among those affected, as well as Armour Star’s and Hargis House’s potted meats. Any product featuring the establishment number “P4247” is subject to recall.

FSIS is concerned that some of these products may be on retail shelves or already purchased by customers. These items in question were produced between Dec. 12, 2022, and Jan. 13, 2023, and shipped to retail locations nationwide.

ARMOUR STAR CHICKEN VIENNA SAUSAGE, 27.6 Ounce (Individual photos provided by USDA)

The issue arose after Conagra Brands noticed spoiled and leaking cans at the establishment’s warehouse. As of now, there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to the consumption of these products.

Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-MPHotline (888-674-6854) or live chat via Ask USDA from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.