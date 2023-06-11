RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Select John Deere Gator utility vehicles have been recalled due to a fire hazard.

According to the recall, the impacted vehicles could have an issue where the fuel could leak from under the fuel cap, posing a potential fire hazard.

Around 1,600 Gators nationwide were impacted by the recall, but only those with the model number XUV590E, XUV590M, or XUV590M S4 printed on the hood.

John Deere recalls XUV590 Gator utility vehicles due to fire hazard. June 8, 2023. (Photo: Consumer Product Safety Commission)

While no incidents or injuries have yet been reported as a result of the issue, if you have an impacted vehicle, you’re advised to stop use immediately and contact an authorized John Deere dealer for a free inspection, and if necessary, free repair.

Find a full list of all vehicle serial numbers included in the recall online here.