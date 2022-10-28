Nearly 200,000 Horizon Fitness Treadmills have been recalled due to a fall hazard. (Photo: Consumer Product and Safety Commission)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Nearly 200,000 Horizon Fitness Treadmills have been recalled due to a fall hazard that has caused 71 reported injuries so far.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission said the treadmills affected pose a greater fall risk due to unexpected acceleration, change in speed, or stoppage without user input.

Horizon has received nearly 900 reports where the affected treadmills unexpectedly changed speeds or stopped, including 71 reports of injuries including bruises, abrasions and broken bones.

The recall involved Horizon Fitness T101-05 folding treadmills. The name of the model and the serial number are located on the metal frame near the power switch. Only treadmills with model numbers TM734 and TM486 are included in the recall.

Consumers are advised to immediately stop using affected products and contact Horizon to receive a free USB with a software repair to install on the treadmills.

The treadmills were sold at Dicks Sporting Goods, Johnson & Fitness Wellness and online on Amazon and Horizon’s website.