1  of  5
Breaking News
Sources: Person in custody in 9-year-old Markiya Dickson’s shooting death Man dies after being struck on Jefferson Davis Highway Technical issue halts payday for many Capital One customers Water main break to close portion of Lakeside Avenue until early afternoon Second alarm called to warehouse fire on Jefferson Davis Highway

Nestlé cookie dough recalled because it may have rubber pieces

Consumer Alerts

by: Nexstar Media Group

Posted: / Updated:

Twenty-six varieties of Nestlé refrigerated, ready-to-bake cookie dough are being recalled because they may contain what are described as “food-grade rubber pieces.”

Nestlé USA says the recall involves specific batch codes and includes ready-to-bake Nestlé Toll House Cookie Dough bars, tubs and tube-shaped “chubs” which were distributed in the U.S. and Puerto Rico.

Below is a list of all the affected products, but only those with batch codes that begin with 9189 through batch codes that begin with 9295. The codes can be found on the product packaging after the “use or freeze-by” date and before the number 5753. Images of the products can be found at this link

  • Simply Delicious Nestlé Toll House Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough (18oz)
  • Simply Delicious Nestlé Toll House Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough (18oz)
  • Simply Delicious Nestlé Toll House Sugar Cookie Dough (18oz)
  • Nestlé Toll House Chocolate Chip Chub (16.5oz)
  • Nestlé Toll House Chocolate Chip Chub (30oz)
  • Nestlé Toll House Chocolate Chip Lovers Club Tub (80oz)
  • Nestlé Toll House Chocolate Chip Tub (36oz)
  • Nestlé Toll House Chocolate Chip Tub (80oz)
  • Nestlé Toll House Fall’n Leaves Cookie Dough (16oz)
  • Nestlé Toll House Frozen II Cookie Dough (14oz)
  • Nestlé Toll House Holiday Chocolate Chip Tree Sprinkle (16oz)
  • Nestlé Toll House Monster Munch (16oz)
  • Nestlé Toll House Pinch of Grinch Cookie Dough (14oz)
  • Nestlé Toll House Triple Chip Cookie Dough Bar (16oz)
  • Nestlé Toll House Ultimate Chocolate Chip Lovers (16oz)
  • Nestlé Toll House Ultimate Turtles Cookie Bar (16oz)
  • Nestlé Toll House White Chip Macadamia Nut (16oz)
  • Nestlé Toll House Chocolate Chip Bar (16.5oz)
  • Nestlé Toll House Mini Chocolate Chip Bar (16.5oz)
  • Nestlé Toll House Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Bar (16oz)
  • Nestlé Toll House Sugar Cookie Bar (16.5oz)
  • Nestlé Toll House Oatmeal Raisin Cookie Bar (16.5oz)
  • Nestlé Toll House Peanut Butter Cookie Bar (16oz)
  • M&M’S® Everyday Cookie Dough (14oz)
  • M&M’S® Ghouls Mix Cookie Dough (14oz)
  • M&M’S® Holiday Cookie Dough (14oz)

Anyone with these products in their home is urged to throw it away.

Nestlé Toll House Morsels, Nestlé Toll House Ice Cream Sandwiches, Nestlé Toll House Edible Cookie Dough, and Nestlé Professional SKUs are not affected by the recall.

Nestlé USA says no illnesses or injuries that required medial attention have been reported as a result of this recall. It also says the problem that led to the recall has been identified and fixed.

Questions can be directed to Nestlé at nestleproductinquiry@casupport.com.

LATEST HEADLINES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events