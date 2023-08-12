(WRIC) — Nestlé USA is voluntarily recalling two batches of chocolate chip cookie dough because they may contain pieces of wood.

According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), the recall is limited to two batches of Nestlé Toll House Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough “break and bake” Bars which were produced on April 24 and April 25. The batch numbers are 311457531K and 511557534K, the expiration dates are Aug. 22 and Oct. 23.

Anyone with cookie dough from either of the recalled batches is asked to not eat any of it, and instead return it to where it was purchased from for a full refund.

No injuries or illnesses have been reported in relation to this recall. More information about the recall can be found on CPSC’s website.