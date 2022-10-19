RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Nestlé USA has initiated a recall of certain chocolate chip cookie dough products after customers contacted the company saying they found plastic in the mix, according to the Food and Drug Administration.

The ready-to-bake refrigerated Nestlé Toll House Stuffed Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough with Fudge Filling is the only Nestlé product affected by the recall. The FDA said the affected dough was produced between June and September 2022. Consumers who contacted Nestlé said white plastic pieces were found in the dough.

Consumers who may have purchased the cookie dough should not prepare or consume the cookies and are advised by the FDA to return the product to the store where it was purchased for a replacement or refund.