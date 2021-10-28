New Kent Sheriff’s Office warning about Amazon phone scam

NEW KENT, Va. (WRIC) — The New Kent Sheriff’s Office is warning people about a new phone scam targeting residents.

The scam call claims to the victim owes money to Amazon and that they need to press “1” to dispute the charge. The calls use a spoofed phone number to make them look local.

The sheriff’s office said citizens should hang up immediately if they get a call like this. Amazon’s customer help page also suggests reporting suspicious calls to the Federal Trade Commission, which you can do on the FTC’s website.