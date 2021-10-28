New Kent Sheriff’s Office warning about Amazon phone scam

Consumer Alerts

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW KENT, Va. (WRIC) — The New Kent Sheriff’s Office is warning people about a new phone scam targeting residents.

The scam call claims to the victim owes money to Amazon and that they need to press “1” to dispute the charge. The calls use a spoofed phone number to make them look local.

The sheriff’s office said citizens should hang up immediately if they get a call like this. Amazon’s customer help page also suggests reporting suspicious calls to the Federal Trade Commission, which you can do on the FTC’s website.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

More Trending Stories

Local Events