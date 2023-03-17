Social Security payments are set to go up substantially in 2023. (Getty Images)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Are you saving enough money for retirement? Studies show — many of you are not. The US Census reveals roughly half of Americans are saving for retirement.

Congress has passed a law that can help make a retirement-saving change by making it easier to put more money away for the future.

It’s called the Secure Act 2.0, and President Biden signed it into law at the end of 2022. It’s meant to transform retirement savings.

University of Richmond finance professor Dr. Tom Arnold encourages everyone to pay attention to Secure Act 2.0.

“I know its not one of those things people like discussing, just sort of like making arrangements for your will or your funeral. But its one of those things that will definitely be coming and you want to be prepared for it,” said Dr. Arnold.

Secure Act 2.0 has a lot of updates for retirement accounts, but here are some of the biggest ones:

Employers will now be required to automatically enroll their workers into a 401(k) or 403(b). The workers can still opt out if they wish, but the idea here is once they’re signed on, they may be more likely to think about retirement savings.

The act increases the age for required minimum distributions, or RMDs. Currently, owners of tax-deferred accounts must begin withdrawing when they turn 72. The U.S. Government states the policy is to ensure individuals spend their retirement savings during their lifetime and not just use it to transfer wealth to beneficiaries. The RMD has now been changed to 73, and the age will increase to 75 starting in January 2033.

Also, the act helps those struggling with student loans. If workers are paying back student loans, employers can match those payments with contributions into their retirement accounts.

“What should I do? Make a choice to save for my retirement or pay my student loan? With this provision, go pay your student loan,” said Dr. Arnold.

If you’re nearing retirement, this helps you out, too. Catch-up contributions help workers 50 and older sock away extra cash to ensure they have enough savings. Now, they can sock away even more.

The act allows some workers to put away an additional $7,500 and that number will go up even more once they hit age 60.

“Typically, the point in your life where you have most of your saving power is when you’re an empty nester,” said Dr. Arnold.

There is also a provision to help people in case of emergencies. Typically taxes are applied for early withdrawals. But the Secure Act 2.0 allows one distribution of $1,000 per year for an emergency. The taxpayer has an option to repay the distribution within three years.

The law also allows you to leave your money in your retirement accounts longer to help build wealth.

Dr. Arnold says its vital to plan ahead, especially if your employer matches your contributions.

“That’s $2 for every $1 you put in and nobody gives you that kind of a benefit with any of your money,” he said.

We’ve only just scratched the surface. There are many more provisions in the Secure Act 2.0- including allowing tax and penalty free rollovers from 529 accounts to Roth IRAs under certain conditions.

For more information on the Secure Act 2.0, click here.