Nissan extends production downtime at all U.S. plants until May

CANTON, Miss. (WJTV) – Nissan is extending production downtime at all U.S. manufacturing facilities until mid-May due to the coronavirus.

According to the company, some business-essential work that must be done on-site will continue with enhanced safety measures.

The company will continue to monitor the situation closely and make adjustments as needed.

